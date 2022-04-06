Idris Elba Brings Wife Sabrina Dhowre and Daughter Isan to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Premiere

Idris Elba made it a family night!

The star brought wife Sabrina Dhowre and daughter Isan to the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday.

Elba makes his debut in the Sonic world as one half of the movie's villain duo, Knuckles, who works alongside Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in a plot toward world domination. Meanwhile, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) try to stop them.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released in 2020 and made $306 million worldwide. It broke the record for the highest-earning opening weekend for a big-screen adaptation of a video game property, beating out 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Elba, 49, said he enjoyed trying his hand in the comedy world. "You know, I've been known to play some very dramatic characters, and I loved that, you know, but in real, real time, I'm a goofy guy," he recently told Extra. "I'm a goofy dad, you know, and I love dad jokes and I love to be goofy… I'd like to explore doing more comedy… I enjoy it."

"It's great to have something that young kids can kind of go, 'Oh, that's you,' " he continued. "They can't watch half the stuff that I made."

While Isan, 20, may not fall into that category, his son Winston, 7, is the target audience for Sonic 2. Elba has more Sonic in the works too: Paramount+ recently announced that Elba's character will be getting his own live-action spin-off series, set to release next year.

Elba has been open about his hopes to "lean away from acting" to focus more on music in the coming years.

"Some may think, 'Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music's s---.' I've dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years," he told Vanity Fair. "So now I'm at peace and I've chosen: This is what I'm doing, and I'm going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it."