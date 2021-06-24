Idris and Sabrina Elba Want to Help Listeners Have Successful Relationships with Podcast Coupledom

Idris and Sabrina Elba are talking about relationships.

In their new Audible podcast, Coupledom, the duo chat up another famed couple to learn from each other the ins and outs of what makes a relationship successful. "It was us wanting and finding ourselves having these conversations about what makes partnerships work," Sabrina, 33, tells PEOPLE.

sabrina and idris elba Credit: Idris Elba/INstagram

"Just naturally as a couple, you meet other couples, you start talking about, 'Hey, how has this worked for you guys?'" she adds. "We quickly realized that that community is so much more than just romantic and reaches so many different kinds of partnerships. It just became this great conversation we wanted to share."

Married since April 2019, the Elbas just launched S'able Labs, a new lifestyle brand focused on relationships, which includes a blog, their podcast and a full line of wellness products coming out later this year.

sabrina and idris elba Credit: David Benett/Getty

For the podcast, which features episodes with guests Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (the founders of Ben & Jerry's), Christian Louboutin and pop singer Mika among others, "we interview another significant duo, a partnership that we feel we could learn from, or maybe that anyone else could learn from," says Sabrina. "It's been such an enriching experience. You really have the best conversations when you're just being open."

Idris, 48, says talking with guests like the Kardashians, has been "so good. So insightful. We really learned a lot. It's almost selfish. It's like, 'Oh, tell us some more.' We hope that other people can really get something from it in the same way that we did."

As for their own marriage, the couple describes it as "one that's forever growing and changing and evolving," Sabrina says. "We're newly business partners, but we're also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend. I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it's really great to be able to see what that morphs into."