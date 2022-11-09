Idina Menzel Goes on the Tour of a Lifetime in Trailer for Disney+ Doc 'Which Way to the Stage?'

Idina Menzel was never one to let go of her ambitions.

"My entire identity is wrapped up in being a singer," she says in the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The film follows Menzel, 51, on the road leading up to a concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden as part of a tour that tells "the story of my life and how I got here."

Which Way to the Stage? features never-before-seen performance footage and home videos, plus "raw and vulnerable interviews" about her career and personal life. Menzel, who shares 13-year-old son Walker with ex-husband Taye Diggs, also opens up about motherhood, as well as marriage with Aaron Lohr.

Disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Directed by Anne McCabe, the documentary, of course, also tracks the Tony winner's trajectory from Broadway's Rent and Wicked to voicing Frozen's Elsa.

"We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship," Menzel says in a statement. "This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward."

Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.

At the D23 Expo in September, Menzel, who also stars in the upcoming Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, was among those honored with a Disney Legends Award.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, from Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners, debuts Dec. 9 on Disney+.