Idina Menzel Goes on the Tour of a Lifetime in Trailer for Disney+ Doc 'Which Way to the Stage?'

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? covers the Tony winner's career from Rent to Wicked to Frozen and beyond

Published on November 9, 2022 10:00 AM

Idina Menzel was never one to let go of her ambitions.

"My entire identity is wrapped up in being a singer," she says in the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The film follows Menzel, 51, on the road leading up to a concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden as part of a tour that tells "the story of my life and how I got here."

Which Way to the Stage? features never-before-seen performance footage and home videos, plus "raw and vulnerable interviews" about her career and personal life. Menzel, who shares 13-year-old son Walker with ex-husband Taye Diggs, also opens up about motherhood, as well as marriage with Aaron Lohr.

See First Trailer for Idina Menzel tour documentary
Disney

Directed by Anne McCabe, the documentary, of course, also tracks the Tony winner's trajectory from Broadway's Rent and Wicked to voicing Frozen's Elsa.

"We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship," Menzel says in a statement. "This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward."

Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel takes audiences on an intimate journey into her life on and off the stage in the new Disney+ documentary "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?" from Disney Branded Television.
Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.

At the D23 Expo in September, Menzel, who also stars in the upcoming Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, was among those honored with a Disney Legends Award.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, from Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners, debuts Dec. 9 on Disney+.

