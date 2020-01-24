Idina Menzel Teases John Travolta Ahead of 2020 Oscars: 'Who Is Brave Enough to Introduce Me?'

Idina Menzel hasn’t let this one go quite yet.

On Friday, touting her recently announced spot among the performers at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, the actress, 48, expressed her excitement for the spotlight — also offering a tease at John Travolta for his now-infamous mispronunciation while introducing her six years ago.

“When I was a little girl I dreamed of moments like these,” she wrote on Twitter about the singing announcement, adding, “Who is brave enough to introduce me?”

This year, Menzel will take the Oscars stage to perform Best Original Song nominee “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, but it was her Elsa anthem “Let It Go” from the previous Frozen that brought her to the awards show in 2014.

That’s when Travolta, 65, mistakenly introduced the Broadway star as the “wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazim.”

Menzel went on to deliver a show-stopping performance of the song that went on to win the Oscar, and the two playfully mocked the moment at the next year’s ceremony.

When the two joined each other as presenters at the 2015 awards show — one year after sparking endless memes — Menzel began by giving Travolta an equally as outlandish name in jest: “Glom Gazingo.”

Travolta admitted, “I deserved that” before getting her name right on the second try, to which Menzel razzed, “It’s not like that’s going to follow me around for the rest of my life.”

“Tell me about it,” Travolta replied.

Days after the gaffe, Travolta issued a statement explaining the mishap, saying, “I’ve been beating myself up all day. Then I thought, what would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, let it go, let it go!”

And there no were hard feelings on Menzel’s end. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the Tony winner wasn’t bothered by her newfound moniker. In fact, the insider said Menzel “thought it was funny.”

At the upcoming Oscars ceremony, Menzel will be joined by Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, who will each perform nominated songs from Rocketman, Harriet, Breakthrough and Toy Story 4, respectively.

In November, while promoting the smash-hit Frozen sequel, Menzel reflected on the enduring gravitas of “Let It Go” — and explained while she’ll never stop singing it.

“People always ask me if get tired of singing ‘Let It Go.’ I don’t,” she said. “I go to concerts all over the world and I love singing the songs, it’s a reminder of this incredible experience in my life; it’s an opportunity to connect with young people in this really special way and to sing about really important themes about self-empowerment.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.