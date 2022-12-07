Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs' Relationship Timeline

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs may have called it quits back in 2013, but they remain on great terms.

The pair met as costars during the original production of the Broadway musical Rent in the mid-'90s. They married in 2003 and welcomed a son, Walker Nathaniel, six years later.

However, the couple announced that they were parting ways in 2013. While both actors have since moved on — Diggs started dating reality star Apryl Jones in January 2022 and Menzel married Rent actor Aaron Lohr in September 2017 — they've continued to make co-parenting their top priority.

"Your child comes first, that's all," Menzel told PEOPLE Now in 2016. "He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other."

"We were friends to start out with, but especially when you have a kid in the mix, there's no time for any negativity," Diggs also told PEOPLE. "He's our main objective, he's what's most important for us, so we're still there as a family."

From their first meeting as fledgling Broadway stars to co-parenting their son, here's a complete timeline of Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs' relationship.

1995: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs first meet

Menzel and Diggs first crossed paths while costarring in the original Broadway production of Rent back in the mid-'90s.

"Rent is literally the gift that keeps on giving," Diggs said during a 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I met my baby mama there, it was the beginning of my career. That's where it all started."

December 21, 1998: Taye Diggs brings Idina Menzel to his movie premiere

In December 1998, Diggs showed up to the premiere of his movie The Best Man with Menzel by his side, PEOPLE reported at the time.

January 11, 2003: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs get married

Eight years after meeting on Rent, PEOPLE reported that Menzel and Diggs had tied the knot in a small, nighttime ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Round Hill resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica — the same place where Diggs filmed How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the flick that shot him to universal fame in 1998.

June 6, 2004: Idina Menzel thanks Taye Diggs during Tony Award acceptance speech

In 2004, Menzel won the Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her iconic turn as Elphaba in Wicked. During her emotional acceptance speech, Menzel took a moment to thank Diggs, who was crying in the audience.

"My beautiful, beautiful husband who tells me he loves me every time I feel like the biggest loser," she said. "I love you so much."

November 2005: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs star together in the movie version of Rent

A decade after being cast in the Broadway musical that brought them together, Menzel and Diggs both signed on to star in the movie version of Rent. In August 2005, the duo appeared on Today along with the rest of the cast to perform "Seasons of Love" ahead of the film's November opening.

March 31, 2009: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs confirm they are expecting a baby

A rep for Menzel and Diggs confirmed in March 2009 that they were expecting their first child together.

The Wicked star said that Diggs had "always wanted kids." She added, "He grew up with four younger brothers and sisters, so he's very comfortable around children."

August 5, 2009: Taye Diggs discusses how he and Idina Menzel are preparing for their baby

In August, Diggs gave his wife's nesting skills a sweet shout-out while talking to PEOPLE on the set of his TV show, Private Practice.

"We have a spot in New York and one [in Los Angeles]," he said. "[Idina] has both nurseries done. She did them herself, painted them, and today she's putting together a bassinet. We've picked out our doula. My wife is so on it!"

September 2, 2009: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs welcome a son

Just one month later, Menzel and Diggs confirmed to PEOPLE that their son, Walker Nathaniel, had arrived.

"Mother, father and son are all doing well," reps for the couple said in a statement.

September 22, 2009: Taye Diggs praises Idina Menzel's parenting skills

Three weeks after Walker's arrival, Diggs made an appearance at the American Cancer Society's Blow Out Cancer event, where the new dad expressed his awe at Menzel's seamless transition into motherhood.

"I have a newfound respect and admiration that borders on worship of my wife," he said. "Just to see her turn into a mother overnight is amazing."

October 15, 2009: Taye Diggs calls Idina Menzel a warrior

In October 2009, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the All American star doubled down on his respect for Menzel, calling her "a warrior" for delivering Walkerwithout any pain medication.

"When that first pain hit her and I saw her face, I was like, 'Okay, I'm just going to be in this other room,' " he joked. He continued, "Then when he came out, all of a sudden it was like my inner gangster came out. I was like, 'Yeah baby, you did that thing, that's what I'm talkin' about, that's my boy!' It was crazy. It was like the Super Bowl, World Series and World Cup all wrapped up into one."

May 10, 2010: Taye Diggs says the decision to have another baby is up to Idina Menzel

Despite enjoying fatherhood, Diggs said in May 2010 that he was leaving the decision to have another baby up to Menzel.

"I was in the room when my wife gave birth to Walker, and after seeing that and going through the nine months of pregnancy with her, I would never ask her for another child," he told PEOPLE. "I came from a large family, and I would love Walker to have some siblings. So we'll see. It's basically up to her. She's the boss. It's her body."

October 25, 2010: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs appear on Sesame Street together

One year after welcoming Walker, the Broadway vets stopped by Sesame Street for a joint appearance on the long-running children's show.

As part of the "Word of the Day" segment, the duo helped explain the meaning of the word "allergic."

January 17, 2011: Taye Diggs reveals the secret to his marriage with Idina Menzel

With Walker nearing the "terrible twos," Diggs told Good Housekeeping that his new definition of romance was taking over bath duty.

"After you've been together for so long and had kids, you've done all the stereotypical romantic stuff — chocolate and flowers," he said. "It becomes what's valuable to the other person in that moment, which for my wife is giving her a break — like, by handling bath time."

April 20, 2013: Idina Menzel says she and Taye Diggs have to work at their marriage

In April 2013, while working as a voice actor in the Disney film Frozen, Menzel revealed to PEOPLE that she and Diggs have to put time and effort into their marriage.

"We work at it," she said. "I'm not going to glamorize it or glorify it. We go through tough times like everybody else, but we love each other very much. We try not to be away from each other for more than two weeks at a time, and we try to find new ways to communicate."

August 23, 2013: Idina Menzel posts a selfie with Taye Diggs on Instagram

Three months later, Menzel posted her first selfie on Instagram, which featured Diggs.

"Pedicab NYC with @TayeDiggs," the Broadway star captioned the image.

November 27, 2013: Idina Menzel compares Taye Diggs to the male leads of Frozen

During a November 2013 interview with On Demand Entertainment to promote Frozen, Menzel compared Diggs to the movie's two male leads — Hans, the chiseled, handsome prince, and Kristoff, the more rugged-looking nice guy.

"My husband is a Hans-looking character with a Kristoff inside," the Tony winner shared. "So I guess that's what I like."

December 12, 2013: Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs announce separation

Just a few weeks later, PEOPLE confirmed that Menzel and Diggs were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

"Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs have jointly decided to separate at this time," reps for the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. "Their primary focus and concern is for their son. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Their divorce was finalized the following year.

February 25, 2015: Taye Diggs shows some love for Idina Menzel's "Let It Go"

In February 2015, Diggs showed his support for Menzel and the success of "Let It Go," her hit song from Frozen.

"Watching Walker watch her [sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl] and seeing the pride in his face is cool," he told PEOPLE, adding that he'd also adopted the popular Frozen tune as his mantra. "Last year was a tough year for many reasons and I think all of us could use that lesson to release and keep moving on and not hold on to stuff."

September 2017: Idina Menzel marries Adam Lohr

In September 2017, Menzel married rent costar Adam Lohr at their home in Encino, California. The pair got engaged one year prior.

January 12, 2020: Taye Diggs asks Kristen Bell about Idina Menzel

While hosting the Critics' Choice Awards in January 2020, Diggs jokingly asked actress Kristen Bell — who costarred with Menzel in Frozen — whether his ex-wife ever talked about him on set.

"No," Bell answered.

"Okay, that's cool," Diggs said. "Who's the better actor?"

"She is," Bell said, to which Diggs then responded, "Okay, I guess I've just gotta 'let it go.' Get it?"

January 22, 2021: Taye Diggs reveals he loves telling stories about Idina Menzel to his son

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2021, Diggs revealed how much he loves to share old stories about performing with Menzel in Rent with his son Walker.

"I love the fact that I was there at the beginning," Diggs said. "She made history in that show and continues to make history with her singing and whatnot, and to know that I was right there, I love sharing that with my son. Like, 'Daddy was there, when mommy first … when the world first listened to her.' "

September 9, 2021: Idina Menzel calls Taye Diggs "judgy" on "Carpool Karaoke"

In September 2021, Menzel appeared in a "Carpool Karaoke" sketch with her Cinderella costars Billy Porter and Camilla Cabello for The Late Late Show With James Corden. During their car ride, the actress couldn't resist throwing a little joking shade Diggs' way.

"My ex-husband, I love him, but he was a little too judgy with me when I used to run lines and then I got very self-conscious," she said.

Despite the jab, Diggs later shared a clip on his Instagram of the Wicked star belting out "Defying Gravity" during the segment, then proudly wrote in the caption: "That's my baby mama."

October 5, 2022: Taye Diggs talks about co-parenting with Idina Menzel

During an exclusive interview on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Diggs discussed co-parenting son Walker with his ex-wife. "She runs the show," he said.

The actor added, "She has a career and she has her own relationships and she still makes sure that Walker is where he needs to be when he needs. He's got the best coaches and the best teachers, and we're at the best schools, and it's all because of her."