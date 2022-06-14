Idina Menzel Wants Disney to Make Frozen 3: 'I Hope So'

Menzel touched on the potential for Disney to make a third Frozen film in a preview of an upcoming interview with Shop Today's Jill Martin.

Idina Menzel is open to reprising her voice role of Princess Elsa from the Frozen movies.

Menzel, 51, touched on the potential for Disney to make a third Frozen film in a preview of an interview with Shop Today's Jill Martin scheduled to stream in full Thursday on Today All Day.

"I hope it is, but I don't know," the actress said when asked whether Frozen 3 is in the works. "Anytime I can be 80 and play a blonde animated girl who is, like, 15 — who has amazing arms, by the way, I love that about her."

The original Frozen first hit movie theaters in 2013. Menzel plays Elsa, a princess in the fictional kingdom Arendelle who has the ability to manipulate ice and snow. Frozen was an enormous success for Disney; according to Box Office Mojo, the film made over $1 billion worldwide and was the sixth-highest grossing movie of 2013. The series, which also includes stars like Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad within its voice cast, has expanded into a full-on franchise that includes short films, television specials, and a Broadway musical adaptation. The last feature film in the Frozen series, Frozen 2, released to theaters in November 2019.

Elsa in Frozen 2 Credit: Disney

Menzel, Bell, and other Frozen cast members told PEOPLE in 2019 that they loved being part of the Frozen phenomenon that Bell said "shook all the norms" for Hollywood films.

"The happily ever after is not waiting for a kiss from your prince, which has sort of been the standard in literally every Hollywood movie," Bell said. "[Frozen] was about something that was just as deep, if not deeper, which was like the love of family."

"There were questions along the way the whole time: is this going to be important?" Bell continued. "We felt it was, and then when it came out, seeing kids elated about it and parents elated and having the movie affect people because they were interested in this new story, this new idea, that like 'oh yeah, let's explore the love of family, let's break some boundaries,' that, to me, was progress."

In March, Frozen fans were treated to the unveiling of a new music video for an Anna and Elsa duet called "I Can't Lose You," performed by Frozen national tour performers Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler. The song was written by husband-wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who wrote the music for both films in the series and the stage musical adaptation.

"It was really cool to get to approach the story again and write a duet for Anna and Elsa, which we had never gotten to do, and we had always wanted to [with Anna and Elsa] singing in harmony," Robert told PEOPLE at the time.