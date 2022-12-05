Idina Menzel Says She's 'On the Fence' About Elsa Having a 'Partner' If 'Frozen 3' Happens

"I would love her now — finally — in Frozen 3, to have a partner in life," Menzel tells PEOPLE

By
Published on December 5, 2022 04:47 PM
Idina Menzel is ‘On the Fence’ About Elsa’s Love Life if ‘Frozen 3’ Happens
Photo: Disney, John Russo/Disney

Love is an open door — but Idina Menzel can't decide if Elsa should walk through it.

The voice behind the iconic character, who has been open about her desire for a third entry in the beloved franchise, chatted all things Frozen with PEOPLE ahead of the release of her Disney+ documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Should the popular Disney franchise ever become a trilogy, the "Let It Go" singer thinks the Queen of Arendelle is ready for a bit of romance.

"I love that she was unconventional in that she didn't need a prince to save the day and that it was a story about sisters," she tells PEOPLE. "But I would love her now — finally — in Frozen 3, to have a partner in life."

Menzel, 51, almost immediately backtracks, however, admitting that she's "confused" about what shape the ice queen's love life should take.

"It's hard for me to say," she confesses. "Because then I do love the fact that she's just powerful on her own … I'm on the fence."

Idina Menzel is ‘On the Fence’ About Elsa’s Love Life if ‘Frozen 3’ Happens
Disney+

The "Into the Unknown" singer also shares that she was excited at the prospect of resuming Elsa's story long before she returned to the screen as another Disney monarch — Disenchanted's Queen Nancy of Andalasia — earlier this year.

"I don't need getting back in the gown for that," the actress says. "Any time that we can get back together — the cast — and start embarking on the experience of another Frozen would be great."

"I honestly haven't heard of anything and I don't know if it will ever come to fruition," Menzel continues. "But I would love it because I love the character and the legacy of it, and I'd love to keep speaking to generation after generation."

Menzel added that she "loves" the ever-evolving nature of her body of work — something she explores in Which Way to the Stage?

The film follows the Tony winner on her 2018 national tour, weaving both her past and present together with her setlist, which journeys through everything from her Broadway beginnings to her solo discography — and, of course, her time as Queen Elsa. (Disenchanted ballad "Love Power" will be added to upcoming setlists, Menzel confirmed.)

When asked whether or not she'd like to see her Frozen character sing something other than the quintessential Elsa power ballad, Menzel laughs and says, "Maybe, but that'll never happen."

"Would I love her to break into some crazy alternative rock and just be headbanging in her Ice Palace?" she jokes before noting that she'll gladly sing "whatever's right for the story."

"Every note has to serve the story."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? premieres Dec. 9 on Disney+.

Related Articles
Idina Menzel and Walker Nathaniel Diggs attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
All About Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs' Son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs
Idina Menzel from the Disney+ documentary "Which Way to the Stage" Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.
Idina Menzel Goes on the Tour of a Lifetime in Trailer for Disney+ Doc 'Which Way to the Stage?'
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a 'Funny Girl' Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
Patrick Dempsey Amy Adams
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Recall Daughters' Princess Phases, Reuniting for Sequel Disenchanted
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams Teases the 'Wonderful, Adventurous Ride' of 'Disenchanted' : 'Be Careful What You Wish for'
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Warwick Davies attends the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Warwick Davis Reflects on 41-Year Acting Career Ahead of 'Willow' Series Premiere: 'Really Grateful'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
Bob Iger
Bob Iger Replaces Bob Chapek in Surprise Return as Disney CEO: I'm 'Thrilled to Be Asked' Back
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Wants Disney to Make 'Frozen 3' : 'I Hope So'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1674 -- Pictured: Actress Kristen Bell during an interview on Monday, June 20, 2022
Kristen Bell Teases Potential 'Frozen 3' Movie 'With Zero Authority': 'I'm Not in Charge'
The Voice Battle exclusive clip
Team Legend's Lana Love and Omar Jose Cardona Tackle 'Into the Unknown' from 'Frozen 2' on 'The Voice'
Disney's "Wish" Title
Disney's 'Wish' Movie: Everything to Know
amy adams
Everything to Know About Disney's 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer with Kevin Bacon
Guardians of the Galaxy Make Kevin Bacon Their Ultimate Christmas Gift in Holiday Special Trailer