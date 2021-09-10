Idina Menzel tells PEOPLE how she and her Cinderella costar Camila Cabello bonded on the set of the Prime Video movie

Cinderella's Idina Menzel Reveals Camila Cabello Taught Her How to Twerk: 'It Was Very Humbling'

Idina Menzel learned some new skills from her Cinderella costar Camila Cabello.

Menzel, 50, spoke to PEOPLE in this week's issue where she revealed the last time she had danced was with Cabello, 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She was teaching me some new steps," says Menzel, who plays Cinderella's stepmother Vivian in the Prime Video movie.

"She taught me how to twerk, and I taught her my move from the '80s," adds Menzel. "It was very humbling."

Earlier this month, Menzel spoke to PEOPLE about her bond with Cabello on the red carpet at the premiere of Cinderella.

The Wicked star admitted the singer brought out her "maternal" instincts.

"I guess there's a maternal thing for me with her, I want to protect her a little because she's so warm and loving and a generous spirit. And she has so much going on and [she's] working so hard," Menzel said. "And I just want to make sure she's enjoying the moment and all of her successes. I've been there and seeing how that stuff fluctuates and seeing it just go by and then you say, 'What happened? I didn't take that in, you know.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Idina Menzel Jokes About Camila Cabello's 'Truck Driver's Mouth' & the Special Bond They Formed

"I think that's part of what I try to impart to her," she added.

Also on the red carpet, Cabello told PEOPLE the set of the movie was filled with laughter between her and Menzel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We're laughing all day long to the point it's almost unprofessional," Cabello said. "It's great."