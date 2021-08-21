"It's really glorious and joyful," Idina Menzel tells PEOPLE of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, which wrapped earlier this month, 15 years after the original filmed

Idina Menzel Was 'Excited' She Got to Sing in Enchanted Sequel: 'People Are Going to Love It'

Idina Menzel admits that she was "fine" with not singing in Disney's 2007 fairytale movie musical Enchanted.

But the Tony Award winner, 50, is "really excited" for fans to see her belt it out in the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted, which premieres next year on Disney+. "They gave me songs. They gave me music to sing, which I didn't have in the first one, which was fine actually, everyone else made a big deal about it," she tells PEOPLE, while discussing her new partnership with Rice Krispies' 365 Days of Love and Support campaign.

"I was happy to be hired as just an actress, but now I'm really excited because these songs, Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken wrote, the songs are incredible," Menzel adds. "But there's so much music, and Amy [Adams] singing her butt off, and it's just Patrick [Dempsey] singing and tap dancing. It's really glorious and joyful and people are going to love it."

She played Nancy Tremaine in Enchanted, which saw fairytale princess Giselle (Adams) displaced from her magical animated Kingdom of Andalasia and banished to live-action New York City by Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon), the evil stepmother of her beloved Prince Edward (James Marsden). Giselle soon falls for attorney Robert Philip (Dempsey), as her former prince attempts to save her, only to become enamored with Robert's ex Nancy.

enchanted Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

Menzel admits that she's now a "superfan" of Adams, 46, after they filmed the first movie 15 years ago. "I got to meet Amy Adams 15 years ago and she was a rising star," Menzel recalls. "And then through the last 15 years, I've become a superfan of hers. And so to be a fly on the wall and watch her work... I learned a lot from her."

Disenchanted has Menzel reunite with Adams, Dempsey and Marsden, 47, whom she calls "the most lovely, funny, charming person." Maya Rudolph also joined the cast in May as the sequel's villain, Malvina Monroe.

Menzel said it was "just a blast" to film with friends, new and old, for the sequel, which sees Giselle and Robert living with his daughter Morgan in the suburb of Monroeville, overseen by the nefarious Malvina. When problems arise, Giselle wishes she and her family were living a perfect fairytale, which ultimately comes true, transporting them to her homeland of Andalasia.

