Idina Menzel got in on the trend that rounds up one's previous roles

Idina Menzel's 'Not My Name' Challenge Pokes Fun at John Travolta's Infamous 'Adele Dazeem' Flub

Idina Menzel is having some fun looking back at her previous onscreen personas — both real and invented.

The Frozen star, 50, shared a clip to her Instagram and TikTok on Thursday that was part of the "Not My Name" challenge — in which she put together her most celebrated roles in a video set to The Ting Tings' 2008 hit "That's Not My Name" — and included John Travolta's infamous gaffe when he introduced her as "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Menzel started off by featuring two of her most celebrated roles — Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked and Maureen in Rent — before going on to include her portrayal of Nancy in Enchanted and, of course, Elsa in Disney's megahit Frozen.

She also added her turns in the more recent films Cinderella, in which she played stepmother Vivian to Camila Cabello's Ella, as well as 2019's Uncut Gems, in which she played Dinah Ratner alongside Adam Sandler.

As a finishing touch, Menzel added the embarrassing moment from the 2014 Oscars, when Travolta butchered her name before she took the stage to perform the award-winning hit song from Frozen, "Let It Go."

As Travolta is seen mouthing the incorrect name, Menzel added the caption "??????" to the clip, in a literal "that's not my name" moment.

"My name is Idina, but they call me…#notmyname," the singer and actress captioned the post, in a challenge that started to go viral after Alicia Silverstone participated last week.

Other actresses who have gotten in on the fun include Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore.

In 2015, Travolta finally had the opportunity to explain the flub, when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The somewhat convoluted story involved someone stuck in an elevator, a backstage run-in with Goldie Hawn and a phonetic spelling of Menzel's name, which Travolta wasn't expecting.

In any case, there were no hard feelings on Menzel's part, as she took the stage at the 2015 Academy Awards alongside Travolta — who got her name right — as they presented the Oscar for Best Original Song.