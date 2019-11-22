Idina Menzel Jokes Her Kid 'Doesn't' Care About Frozen': 'I'm Not Allowed to Sing' in the Car!

Children everywhere are gaga for Frozen — all except for its star Idina Menzel’s young son!

“Honestly he does not care about Frozen!” Menzel tells PEOPLE about her 10-year-old boy. “When he was in kindergarten and wanted a couple of cool crayons from a girl, he was like, ‘Hey, my mom’s in Frozen, I could get you an autograph.’ But other than that, he tells me to shut up in the car. I’m not allowed to sing.”

Menzel reprises her role as Queen Elsa alongside Kristen Bell’s Anna in the anticipated sequel to the 2013 smash.

The pair discuss returning to the massively popular Disney franchise in PEOPLE’s latest special issue, Frozen: Inside the Magic of Disney’s Frozen 2.

Bell meanwhile shares that her two daughters are fans of Frozen but feel pretty indifferent toward her charsacter Anna.

“I find that so funny—it’s in your DNA to reject your parents!” Bell says. “So they like it very much, and they do sometimes dress as the characters, but I think that’s also because it’s a culturally a phenomenon. They both love Elsa.”

Last November, Bell posted on a photo of herself dressed as Elsa on Instagram after her daughter demanded the both of them dress up as her for Halloween (for the second year in a row!)

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween… you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween,” she wrote on the caption.

Frozen 2 is now in theaters.