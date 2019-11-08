Idina Menzel Isn't Tired of Singing 'Let It Go': It's a Reminder 'We Have to Embrace Our Power'

Idina Menzel will never get tired of singing “Let It Go.”

The actress, 48, spoke to PeopleTV at the Los Angeles premiere of Frozen 2 on Thursday night where she revealed she would never tire of singing the 2013 cultural juggernaut beloved by millions.

“People always ask me if I’m tired of singing ‘Let It Go.’ I don’t,” she said. “I go to concerts all over the world and I love singing the songs, it’s a reminder of this incredible experience in my life, it’s an opportunity to connect with young people in this really special way and to sing about really important themes about self-empowerment.”

Menzel, who won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2004 for Wicked, added the song is also “a good reminder for a woman my age to not forget that we have to embrace our power.”

“And not forget what makes us extraordinary and fierce,” she added.

Image zoom Idina Menzel at the premiere of Frozen 2 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This time around, Menzel reprises her role of Elsa and gets to sing two songs — as opposed to the one she sang in the first film.

“It’s an incredible honor when you get to work with great composers,” she said. “They know who you are, know your voice, know you creatively. It makes your job easier.”

She added, “I love the music in this movie, I think the songs are superbly written.”

As for whether she knew “Let It Go” would be such a massive hit — winning an Oscar, a Grammy and reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as making her the first Tony Award-winning actress to win a Grammy — Menzel said no.

“I just thought it was a really good song and I was happy to be a Disney princess with a song and a movie!” she said, laughing.

Frozen 2 is in theaters Nov. 22.