Idina Menzel Congratulates Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo on Wicked Casting News: 'So Much Love'

Idina Menzel was an original cast member when Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003

On Twitter Thursday, the 50-year-old actress congratulated the stars upon the news of their casting in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. Grande, 28, is set to star as Glinda, while Erivo, 34, will follow in Menzel's footsteps as Elphaba.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love," Menzel wrote, reposting photos from director Jon M. Chu of a thrilled-looking Grande and Erivo learning they'd been cast.

"Get ready for a match up like you've never seen!!! In pink and green!!!" Chu teased on Twitter.

Chu, Grande and Ervio announced the news on Instagram Thursday, with the In the Heights director voicing his excitement for the upcoming project.

"These two witches!!" he wrote on Instagram. "The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"

Idina Menzel; Ariana Grande; Cynthia Erivo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

Congratulating each other, the actresses sent each other flowers, both gifting pink and green bouquets in a nod to the Glinda and Elphaba's signature shades.

Ariana Grande Instagram Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

"Pink Goes Good With Green" Congratulations Miss A, The Part Was Made For You, I look forward to sharing with musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia," a note with the flowers sent to Grande read, she posted on Instagram.

On her Instagram Story, The Voice judge also shared a shot of the blooms she sent to Erivo, with a card reading "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love Ari."

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award. Mendel starred alongside Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey, who played Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.