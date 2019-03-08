After filming several scenes involving onscreen nudity early on while playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, Clarke got “sick and tired” of being constantly asked about it, which prompted her to turn down the lead role in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey.

During The Hollywood Reporter‘s Drama Actress roundtable, the actress revealed she was offered the role of Anastasia Steele in the erotic thriller, but turned it down due to the excessive nude scenes.

“Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” Clarke said of turning down the part.

“And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my t-ts, for God’s sake,” she continued.

“So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t.’ I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff.”

Ultimately, after wrapping up ten years of filming GoT, Clarke is glad to have avoided something that would have a sequel. “I’d like to not do one of those for a minute.”