Ice Cube Cancels on GMA After George Floyd's Death: 'In No Mood to Tell America, Good Morning'

The actor, 50, announced on Twitter he would not be appearing on the ABC morning show to promote his new film, The High Note.

"I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning," he wrote.

Ice Cube spoke out against the incident on Twitter Tuesday, retweeting the viral video of Floyd's arrest and writing, "How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???."

In the aftermath of Floyd's death — which has garnered national attention — many celebrities have expressed their outrage and offered support to Floyd and his family on social media.

"You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck," Selma director Ava Duvernay wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd."

Kim Kardashian shared a simple statement on Twitter that same day, featuring an illustration of Floyd and the hashtag, "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd" and a broken heart emoji.

Chance the Rapper spoke at a rally in Chicago, reportedly telling gatherers, "We're not going to let this s--- keep happening."

"This just burns," tweeted Star Wars actor John Boyega. "Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloy."

On Tuesday, four Minneapolis police officers were fired for their involvement in the death of Floyd, after footage circulated online showing one of the officers placing his knee firmly on the back of the 46-year-old man's neck as he lies face down on his stomach, next to a Minneapolis patrol car.

Floyd groans in pain throughout the nine-minute clip, and repeatedly asks for help. He tells the officers that he cannot breathe and notes that "everything hurts." Bystanders who shot the video tell the officers that they can see the man's nose bleeding.

Police had characterized the Floyd's death in a statement as being the result of a "medical incident" before the video was shared widely on social media.