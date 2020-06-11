Ice Cube Under Fire for Tweeting Anti-Semitic Images and Conspiracy Theories

Twitter users are asking the actor and rapper to take the posts down

Ice Cube is facing criticism for sharing a number of anti-Semitic images and conspiracies on Twitter.

The actor, 50, tweeted several images over the past week that featured imagery fans quickly slammed as offensive.

One photo depicted a group of men with exaggerated facial features typical of anti-Semitic imagery playing Monopoly on the backs of black people, and another suggested that the "Black Cube of Saturn" — which conspiracy theorists claim is an occult symbol — lies within the Star of David.

"F— THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL!" Ice Cube wrote alongside the Monopoly image, which was shared on June 6.

Several people on Twitter responded to the posts, asking for the rapper to take them down.

"Cube, this is an Anti-Semitic trope," one Twitter user responded. "Please take it down as it suggests Jews control everything. And trust me, we don’t. Because if Jews controlled everything, I would be rich af & Donald Trump would be in prison #DoBetter."

Image zoom Ice Cube Getty Images

Another added, "Hi Cube. I’m sure you didn’t realize, but that’s a famous anti-Semitic meme you posted. Please take it down. Jews stand with you. I know you wouldn’t mean to fight hate with more hate. #BlackLivesMatter."

The Star of David images shared on Wednesday, also received criticism, and were covered with a "potentially sensitive content" warning by Twitter.

Writer Roxane Gay said that it is "impossible to take you seriously with regards to social justice or,.. anything when you post anti-Semitic imagery. What the f— are you doing?"

"hey can you maybe not be antisemitic," another Twitter user wrote.

Reps for Ice Cube did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the tweets.

Late Wednesday, the rapper seemingly addressed fans' criticism and denied his Twitter was hacked.

"This is CUBE. My account has not been hacked. I speak for no organization. I only speak for the meek people of thee earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent," he tweeted.

Ice Cube also shared images of Egyptian statues on Wednesday that have been linked to a Russian propaganda website, according to The Daily Beast.

Those memes were reportedly made by "Black Matters," which The Washington Post reported in 2018 was part of a "sophisticated" and "relentless" disinformation campaign focused on manipulating identity politics in the U.S. during the 2016 presidential election.