IATSE Strike Tentatively Averted After Deal Is Reached — But Some Union Members Aren't Happy
Several film and entertainment workers have expressed frustration over the deal struck late Saturday night to avoid an Oct. 18 strike
IATSE has averted a nationwide strike for now.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced late Saturday that it had reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for a new film and TV contract.
"Everything achieved was because you, the members, stood up and gave us the power to change the course of these negotiations," the union said Saturday in a statement to members.
About 60,000 members of the union, which represents thousands of TV and film production workers across the industry, had threatened to strike on Oct. 18 and shut down much of Hollywood if they were unable to negotiate improved working conditions, benefits, and compensation for their upcoming contract.
In late September, the IATSE sent letters in California and New York warning that "a strike would effectively shut down" film and television production in the two states, according to Deadline.
However, some members of the union apparently are not pleased with the proposed 3-year deal, according to comments posted on social media.
IATSE said in a statement Saturday night that the new contract addresses various "core issues" such as meal breaks, rest periods, and a living wage for those at the lower end of the pay scale.
Under the new contract, 10-hour rest periods are required daily without exclusions. Weekend rest periods of 54 and 32 hours were also negotiated. Other items achieved include improved working conditions for streaming, the expansion of sick leave benefits nationwide, and employer-funded benefits for the term.
IATSE president Matthew Loeb had said the union would go on strike on Oct. 18 if a deal was not reached. He called the deal "a Hollywood ending."
"We went toe to toe with some of the richest and most powerful entertainment and tech companies in the world, and we have now reached an agreement with the AMPTP that meets our members' needs," Loeb wrote in Saturday's statement.
But some union members say on social media that several important items, such as length of shooting days and changes to new media (streaming) compensation, are not mentioned in the proposed deal.
Several workers have expressed their frustrations in a post on an Instagram page called "IATSE Stories," where film and entertainment workers can share their experiences and "build solidarity" with others in the industry.
Some members also commented on the IATSE's announcement on Twitter. A ratification vote will now likely come at a later date, per Variety.
However, Mike Miller, Vice President and Motion Picture Director for IATSE, believes that both union members and employers will "benefit" from the deal.
"This settlement allows pre-production, production and post-production to continue without interruption," Miller said in the statement. "Workers should have improved morale and be more alert. Health and safety standards have been upgraded."