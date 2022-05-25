Ian McKellen's Life in Pictures

The actor was highly in demand for his skill with classical texts, as seen here playing Marlowe's Edward II opposite James Laurenson. The characters had a love scene in the 1970 production, which was filmed to air on the BBC and became the first gay kiss to air on British television. At the time, McKellen was not open about being gay, and he recently reflected on the impact the kiss had on him and others.

"I didn't do that play because I was on a mission to tell people about homosexuality and certainly not my own, I was closeted, that's the word, I wasn't honest about my sexuality," he recalled in a BBC interview in March 2022. "Of course, since, I've heard from people I shall never meet saying, I'm so grateful to you for that kiss which I was watching in Indiana with my parents and we had a good conversation about it afterwards and I'm now a happily married gay man... So it was wonderful."