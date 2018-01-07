I, Tonya and 7 Other Gold Medal-Worthy Olympic Movies

With its sunshine and sandy beaches, Jamaica is just about the last place you'd expect to serve as a training site for an Olympic bobsled team. But ahead of the 1988 Winter Olympics, a group of Jamaican men attempted to make it to the Games despite the fact that the country had never sent a bobsled team to the Olympics before. Cool Runnings is based on the team's eventual 1988 debut, and is a dramatized tale of the team's journey to the Olympics. They never won gold, but the team's goal was more to be treated as true competitors, rather than winning a medal.