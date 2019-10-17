I Know What You Did Last Summer, 22 Years Later: Where Is the Cast Now?

Love Hewitt survived the slasher flick and went on to star in Can’t Hardly Wait and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The ’90s darling also starred in the television series Party of Five and tried her hand at a music career with songs like “BareNaked” and “How Do I Deal.”

Love Hewitt eventually found a sweet spot in television, starring in Ghost Whisperer for five seasons, following that up with roles on The Client List, Criminal Minds and, most recently, 9-1-1.

In 2013, she married Brian Hallisay, one of her The Client List costars. They now have two children together, Autumn, 5, and Atticus, 4.