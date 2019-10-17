I Know What You Did Last Summer, 22 Years Later: Where Is the Cast Now?

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James
Love Hewitt survived the slasher flick and went on to star in Can’t Hardly Wait and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The ’90s darling also starred in the television series Party of Five and tried her hand at a music career with songs like “BareNaked” and “How Do I Deal.”
Love Hewitt eventually found a sweet spot in television, starring in Ghost Whisperer for five seasons, following that up with roles on The Client List, Criminal Minds and, most recently, 9-1-1.
In 2013, she married Brian Hallisay, one of her The Client List costars. They now have two children together, Autumn, 5, and Atticus, 4.
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Helen Shivers
Gellar played pageant queen Helen Shivers in the film, ultimately meeting a brutal and bloody end.
But it wasn’t all death and doom for Gellar, who married her costar, Freddie Prinze Jr., after meeting him on the I Know What You Did Last Summer set. The pair wed in 2002 and share two children, Charlotte and Rocky.
Gellar followed her role in the film with a seven-season run as Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also starred in films like Cruel Intentions, Scream 2 and Scooby-Doo.
Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson
The ’90s heartthrob won the hearts of many when he played amateur fisherman/Julie’s ex-boyfriend, Ray.
Aside from being married to his costar for the past 17 years, Prinze Jr.’s other major roles include starring in She’s All That, Summer Catch and Scooby-Doo (alongside his wife).
In 2005, Prinze Jr. had his very own show, Freddie, which was inspired by his own life. He also appeared on 24 in 2010 and has done quite a bit of voice acting since then.
He also published a cookbook, which makes him an author, too! Prinze Jr. penned Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor.
Bridgette Wilson Sampras as Elsa Shivers
The actress hasn’t had an on-screen part since 2008, but followed up her role as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s sister with roles in films like Love Stinks, The Wedding Planner and Shopgirl.
She married tennis star Pete Sampras in 2000 and the pair share two children, 16-year-old Christian and 14-year-old Ryan.
Muse Watson as Ben Willis
Who knew a fish hook could be so terrifying?
Since playing the fisherman who terrorizes the teens in I Know What You Did Last Summer (and its follow-up, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer), Watson has appeared in many TV shows and films like Walker, Texas Ranger, Criminal Minds, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s show, Ghost Whisperer, and CSI, to name a few.
Most notable, however, were his roles in Prison Break and NCIS. Watson continues to act, though we haven’t seen him with a fish hook in quite some time.
Johnny Galecki as Max Neurick
Before he was the first to die in the now-classic film, Johnny Galecki was best known for his role on Roseanne, which he reprised on the reboot of the series in 2018 and on The Conners, currently airing on ABC.
He’s best known for his part on The Big Bang Theory, which ran from 2006 to 2019 and made Galecki one of the highest-paid male actors in television, at one point making around $1 million per episode. Not so bad for the first to perish!
Ryan Phillippe as Barry Cox
Luckily, Phillippe’s acting career wasn’t as short-lived as the life of his character, Barry Cox.
He went on to star in Cruel Intentions, Crash, Flags of Our Fathers and The Lincoln Lawyer, among other films. He also appeared on various TV shows like Damages and Shooter.
Phillippe was married to Cruel Intentions costar Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007, and the pair share two teen children, Ava and Deacon. Phillippe is also dad to daughter Kai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Alexis Knapp.
In 2017, Phillippe was accused of assault by his former girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, though the actor denied the claims and eventually reached a settlement with the model in October 2019.