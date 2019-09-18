Hustlers: See the Real-Life People Behind the Jennifer Lopez Film and the Actors Who Play Them

Hustlers is based on a true story about strippers who drugged their wealthy clients in order to use their credit cards to run up large bills at the strip club
By Alexia Fernandez
September 18, 2019 02:31 PM

Jennifer Lopez and Samantha Barbash

STX films/Splash News.com

Lopez, 50, portrays Ramona — a likeness of Samantha Barbash — in Hustlers, the head of a successful strip club who devises a scheme to steal from her Wall Street clients after the 2008 recession hits.

Writer/director Lorene Scafaria changed the subjects’ names for her film.

Constance Wu and Roselyn "Rosie" Keo

STX films/John Parra/Getty Images

The story is told through the eyes of Destiny, played by Wu, which was inspired by the story of Roselyn Keo. Keo became a stripper to make ends meet and care for her young daughter when she met Barbash and conspired with her for their money-making schemes.

Julia Stiles and journalist Jessica Pressler

STX films/Amy Sussman/WireImage

Stiles plays Jennifer, a journalist who interviews Wu’s Destiny about the scheme. In real life, it was Pressler who wrote the 2015 New York magazine article that told the story of Keo and Barbash.

Lili Reinhart and Karina Pascucci

STX films/John Parra/Getty Images

Reinhart plays Annabelle, a gullible exotic dancer who partakes in Ramona and Destiny’s scheme. In real life, Pascucci was an exotic dancer at the strip club Barbash worked at, leading to her participation in stealing from Wall Street clients.

Keke Palmer and Marsi Rosen

STX films

Palmer plays Mercedes in the film who, like Annabelle, is persuaded to join in Ramona and Destiny’s scheme. Marsi Rosen is her real life counterpart. Rosen has kept a relatively low-profile since the group was sentenced for their crimes.

