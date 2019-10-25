Hustlers Nabs Best Feature Nod as Gotham Awards Nominations Kick Off Awards Season

The Jennifer Lopez-starring film has grossed over $100 million at the U.S. box office
Movie awards season is officially here!
The first nominations of the 2020 season arrived Thursday thanks to the 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, which are voted on by a select group of New York City-based journalists. The awards also focus on independent films and don’t count big studio offerings in the mix.
Hustlers received a nomination for best feature after opening to critical acclaim in September. The STXFilms release exceeded expectations to open to an estimated $33.2 million across 3,250 theaters. It’s since gone to on gross over $100 million at the U.S. box office.
The movie, based on a New York Magazine article, follows a band of former strippers, led by Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), who come together to turn the tables on their Wall Street Clients. In addition to Lopez and Wu’s buzzy leading roles, the film also stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and features memorable appearances from Cardi B, Lizzo, and Usher.
In addition to the competitive awards, Gotham Tributes will be given to actors Laura Dern and Sam Rockwell, director Ava DuVernay, and the Gotham Industry Tribute to Glen Basner.
The 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards take place on Monday, Dec. 2nd in New York City
Read on for the full list of nominees:
Best Feature
The Farewell
Hustlers
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
Waves
Best Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Edge of Democracy
Midnight Traveler
One Child Nation
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for The Mustang (Focus Features)
Kent Jones for Diane (IFC Films)
Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Olivia Wilde for Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
Phillip Youmans for Burning Cane (ARRAY Releasing)
Best Screenplay
The Farewell, Lulu Wang (A24)
High Flying Bird, Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach (Netflix)
Midsommar, Ari Aster (A24)
Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse (A24)
Adam Driver in Marriage Story (Netflix)
Aldis Hodge in Clemency (NEON)
André Holland in High Flying Bird (Netflix)
Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (A24)
Best Actress
Awkwafina in The Farewell ( A24)
Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)
Mary Kay Place in Diane (IFC Films)
Florence Pugh in Midsommar (A24)
Alfre Woodard in Clemency (NEON)
Breakthrough Actor
Julia Fox in Uncut Gems (A24)
Aisling Franciosi in The Nightingale (IFC Films)
Chris Galust in Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)
Noah Jupe in Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)
Jonathan Majors in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Taylor Russell in Waves (A24)
Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)
Chernobyl
David Makes Man
My Brilliant Friend
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)
PEN15
Ramy
Russian Doll
Tuca & Bertie
Undone