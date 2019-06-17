Hunger Games Prequel Novel in the Works — with a Potential Movie to Follow!

Suzanne Collins is officially volunteering as tribute to write a Hunger Games prequel.

On Monday, Scholastic announced in a statement that it would be publishing a prequel to Collins’ best-selling dystopian series The Hunger Games, coming in May of next year.

The novel, currently named “Untitled Panem Novel,” will focus on on the morning of the reaping of the Tenth Hunger Games in Panem, 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games, which began the heroic journey Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the blockbuster films.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival, Collins, 56, said in a statement. “The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days—as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet—provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.

Ellie Berger, president of Scholastic Trade, commended Collins’ decision to pen another novel, saying, “Suzanne Collins is a master at combining brilliant storytelling, superb world building, breathtaking suspense, and social commentary. We are absolutely thrilled—as both readers and publishers—to introduce the devoted fans of the series and a new audience to an entirely new perspective on this modern classic.”

Along with the prequel novel set for May 2020, a film adaptation is likely to follow. Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, revealed he and Collins are already in talks about the film.

“As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published,” Drake said. “We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”

Lionsgate produced all four Hunger Games films, based on the three novels. The final book, Mockingjay, was split into two films. The series is the 20th highest-grossing film franchise of all time, having grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide.

Along with Lawrence, the films also starred Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Willow Shields, and the late Donald Sutherland.