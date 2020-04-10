The Human Centipede Star Dieter Laser Dies at 78 as Director Remembers Him as 'a Force of Nature'

Image zoom Jennifer Lourie/WireImage

Dieter Laser, the star of The Human Centipede, has died. He was 78.

The announcement of his death was posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, revealing the German actor had died in February although the cause of death was not revealed.

“We are very sorry to have to inform you that Dieter Laser passed away on February 29, 2020,” the post read.

Laser became internationally known after he played a deranged and sadistic doctor in The Human Centipede. In the controversial horror film, his character kidnaps three tourists and then stitches them together to recreate a centipede.

He appeared in the third Human Centipede film in 2015 as a prison manager who orders all the inmates to be sewn together.

Tom Six, who directed The Human Centipede, wrote a tribute to Laser on Twitter, writing, “I’m totally shocked Dieter passed away.”

“He was a force of nature, an unique human being and an iconic actor. I’m so damn proud we created pop culture together,” Six tweeted. “Wished we could have made many more movies. RIP my friend, you will live forever on screen!”

Laser won the Best Actor award at the Austin Fantastic Fest and was nominated for the LA Scream Awards for Best Villain in 2010.

His last film was in 2017 in the movie November.