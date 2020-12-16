Keean Johnson and Madeline Brewer Star in Hulu's The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Watch the Moving Trailer

Euphoria's Keean Johnson and The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer star in this unlikely romance, arriving on Hulu Jan. 15

A boy about to lose his hearing embarks on an epic journey to not miss a single sound — and falls in love along the way — in Hulu's upcoming film The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the romantic drama starring Euphoria's Keean Johnson as Marcus, an audio-obsessed high schooler who learns he'll lose his hearing after having surgery for a brain tumor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He decides to embark on a cross-country road trip to record every possible sound he can think of before never hearing again, a decision that leads him to cross paths with Wendy, played by The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer, a struggling musician trying to make it to New York City.

When the two come together, their union makes Marcus realize that maybe his world won't end when he can no longer hear it.

Image zoom Credit: Hulu

"2020 has taught so many of us how to live our lives in a new way," Johnson, 24, tells PEOPLE. "I am so excited for people to see The Ultimate Playlist of Noise because the film reminds the audience of the importance of living in the moment: to find new and exciting ways to experience the familiar, to cherish the sounds and people in our lives, and to not take anything for granted — including the world around us."

Image zoom Credit: Hulu

Equally, Brewer, 28, hopes the movie makes people listen a little more to the beauty around them.

"The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is such a great lesson in listening," she tells PEOPLE. "Listening to the world around you and appreciating the strange and beautiful cacophony that makes up the soundtrack of many of our lives. But also, that a world without sound is still just as beautiful because what matters is sharing your world with the people you love."