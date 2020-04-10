Hulu Shades Users Who Complain About Parasite's English Subtitles: 'You Can Always Learn Korean!'

Image zoom Neon

If you’re typing out a snarky tweet about Parasite — you might want to think twice before pressing “send.”

Hulu is clapping back at users who are griping about the film’s Korean dialogue and English subtitles.

This year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture became available to stream on the platform Wednesday as most of the country — and the world — is under some sort of lockdown or social distancing order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The movie explores the differences between social and economic classes in South Korea, with the working class characters fighting against the injustices and liberties taken by their wealthy employers.

Despite its critical acclaim and massive commercial success, some people still take issue with the South Korean film.

One Twitter user recently tweeted, “It’s not in English, no one wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what’s going on” — and Hulu did not let it slide.

“if you don’t want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean!” the official Hulu account responded.

Parasite’s official Twitter account stepped in, too.

When one user tweeted at Hulu and called Parasite a “pathetic movie,” they clapped back: “Or as we like to call it, ‘BEST PICTURE’” their response read.

But Parasite isn’t just entertaining, it’s history-making.

The South Korean film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar and the first to ever receive awards in both the International Feature Film and Best Picture categories.

Following his Oscar wins, Bong told reporters through a translator: “I’m just a very strange person. I’ve just done what I’ve always done with great artists.”

“It still feels very surreal. I feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream,” before continuing himself in English, “It’s really f—— crazy!”