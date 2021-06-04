Hulk Hogan Wowed by 'Brother' Chris Hemsworth's Arms Ahead of Actor Playing the Wrestler

Chris Hemsworth has been bulking up ahead of playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic

Hulk Hogan is officially impressed!

The former wrestler shared an appreciative shot of Chris Hemsworth showing off his bulked-up arms on Instagram as the Thor actor, 37, prepares to play Hogan in a biopic, 67.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother," Hogan captioned the shot, referring to late iconic wrestler Andre the Giant.

Hemsworth originally posted the shot on his Instagram to celebrate wrapping Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth is set to star as the famous WWE wrestler in a biopic announced in 2019, from Joker director Todd Phillips. The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time that Hemsworth will play Hogan throughout his career and the movie will be "an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania."

Hogan last commented on how much Hemsworth had bulked up for the role in November 2020, after the actor shared a photo of himself working out by pushing a giant tire as prep.

Hogan shared the photo alongside a few photos of his own time at the height of his professional wrestling career, asking his fans, "He's already there! He's ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH."

In an interview with Total Film last year, via Comic Book, Hemsworth teased all he'll have to do to become Hogan.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."