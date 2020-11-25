Chris Hemsworth is set to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic on the iconic wrestler

Hulk Hogan Reacts to Chris Hemsworth Playing Him: 'He's Ready' But 'Is He Good Looking Enough'

Is Chris Hemsworth ready to take on the role of Hulk Hogan?

The professional wrestler shared his thoughts on Hemsworth's ripped Instagram photo on Monday after the actor shared a photo of himself working out by pushing a giant tire as prep for his upcoming role as Hogan, 67.

Hogan shared the photo alongside a few photos of his own time at the height of his professional wrestling career, asking his fans, "He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH."

Hemsworth, 37, shared the photo on Saturday, writing, "Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit."

The film will touch on Hogan's life, his career as a wrestler and his rise as a pop culture icon. Hemsworth was reportedly in talks to star in the role in a February 2019 report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hemsworth spoke about preparing for the film in an interview with Total Film in June, saying, "This movie is going to be a really fun project. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor," via Men's Health UK.

"There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude," he continued. "I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing."

In April, Hemsworth kept mum on details regarding the film.

“I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," Hemsworth told ScreenRant while promoting his new Netflix movie Extraction.

“I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are," Hemsworth said.

Hogan will act as both a consultant and executive producer on the project, with Bradley Cooper also on board as a producer.