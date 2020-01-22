The Matrix's Agent Smith, Hugo Weaving, Says It’s 'Unfortunate' He Can’t Star in Fourth Film

Hugo Weaving is speaking about missing out on Matrix 4.

The actor, 59, played the indomitable Agent Smith in the original trilogy of films created by the Wachowskis. While Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to return in the upcoming fourth film, Weaving won’t return. In a new interview with Time Out London, Weaving reveals he had to sit out of the sequel due to his commitment to appearing in the National Theatre’s London production of The Visit, opposite Oscar nominee Lesley Manville.

“It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer [for The Visit] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates,” Weaving told the outlet. “I thought I could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work — I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit].”

He continued, “I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end, she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind.”

Image zoom Hugo Weaving in The Matrix Revolutions Moviestore/Shutterstock

“They’re pushing on ahead without me,” Weaving added.

Reeves and Moss were confirmed to return to the franchise in August with Lana returning as writer and director. Lana was also behind the first three movies along with her sister Lily.

In September, Reeves told Entertainment Tonight he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role that made him a household name.

RELATED: Whoa! Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Will Reunite for Matrix 4 — 20 Years After Original

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and became an instant phenomenon. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

The franchise follows Reeves’ Neo and a series of heroes as they battle against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality.