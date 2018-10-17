Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-lee Furness Reveals Gift She Got Actor for His 50th Birthday

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness definitely have a love that has stood the test of time.

The longtime couple stepped out for a God’s Love, We Deliver fundraiser event on Tuesday night, just days after Jackman celebrated his 50th birthday. PEOPLE caught up with Furness, 62, earlier on Tuesday at the Through Her Lens: Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon where she revealed how they celebrated the actor’s big day.

“I had a big party planned and then the film he’s working on informed me that he was working until 3 in the morning so I had to reschedule the whole party,” Lee said. “We had a family gathering and then party’s next week. We’ll just extend the celebrations.”

The two married in April 1996 and share two kids — 18-year-old son Oscar and 13-year-old daughter Ava. And while Lee said the intimate celebration was special for them, they were also excited to go all out with extended friends and family.

As for what she got the man who has everything, Lee revealed that she went much more sentimental.

“I actually made him a beautiful photo book all about his whole life right from when he was a kid and I reached out to all these directors and these kids he grew up with,” she said. “He’s not a materialistic guy. That and a travel backgammon. We love to play backgammon.”

Jackman poked fun at himself just before his birthday with a funny photo on Instagram of him fast asleep on a lounge chair. Wearing a blue T-shirt with black pants and his dog by his side, Jackman looked to be enjoying his nap.

“When people tell you ‘you don’t look 50’ part of you believes it … until you see yourself sleeping,” he joked in the caption.