Hugh Jackman Jokes He's Concerned for Blake Lively: Quarantine with Ryan Reynolds 'Must Be Brutal'

Image zoom Lacroix/Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds's long and storied feud is under a very temporary ceasefire.

The actors previously announced in an Instagram video shared by Reynolds, 43, that they’ve briefly settled their differences to support the All In Challenge, which aims to provide food and supplies to children, elderly people and frontline workers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday's Today show, cohost Hoda Kotb asked Jackman, 51, about it and the actor reluctantly confirmed the agreement — with the help of their wives Deborra-Lee Furness and Blake Lively.

"It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times," Jackman said of the feud. "Deb actually said to me, really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge. I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All In Challenge."

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Pause Feud for Relief Charity: 'Only a Pandemic Could Make That Happen'

"So we’re gonna do a lemonade stand together. Whoever wins we’re gonna go and do a lem— I mean, that’s how much I really wanna support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing," Jackman said after a big sigh.

But he couldn't help throwing one more small jab at Reynolds.

"We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her, ‘cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So we’re really reaching out," he joked.

?s=20

In the video announcement both actors shared on Instagram earlier this week, they explained how the novel coronavirus pandemic brought them together.

“For one day, and one day only, we have agreed to to agree to not disagree and only a pandemic could make that happen,” Reynolds said in the video.

Added Jackman: “We’ve agreed to join the All In Challenge. We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink.”

The two then poked fun at each others' side business, with Jackman owning a coffee company and Reynolds owning a gin brand. But the two will set their individual businesses aside to do a lemonade stand with a lucky winner who donates to the cause.

The donations benefit No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and the America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

After years of Reynolds and Jackman poking fun at one another on social media and in interviews, The Greatest Showman star revealed in a recent interview with The Daily Beast how the silly feud got started.

Jackman said he started teasing Reynolds over his recent (at the time) marriage to Scarlett Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.