Hugh Jackman's Is Back in '#Beastmode' at the Gym — Is He Playing Wolverine Again?!

Is Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine?

Not exactly. The 50-year-old actor shared a video of himself Monday lifting weights for what he wrote was a “#cameo.”

“Gym Heckler. #dogpound #Bri #cameo,” he tweeted.

A rep for the actor tells PEOPLE, “He’s prepping for his world arena tour. The Man. The Music. The Show.”

Despite Jackman gearing up for his tour, which will showcase material from the soundtrack album of The Greatest Showman, fans began speculating he was returning to the role of Wolverine.

“#Beastmode,” one fan wrote with a gif of Jackman as Wolverine.

When Huge Jackman begins uploading fitness pics/vids it usually only means one thing: pic.twitter.com/tQW9AeF3DG — Michael Taylor (@TheTaylor1982) January 7, 2019

The beast is still inside! U rock, Hugh!! 💪🏼💪🏼👍🏼 — Mombie 🙋🏻‍♀️ 🧟‍♂️ (@ninaackert) January 7, 2019

Another person tweeted, “When Hugh Jackman begins uploading fitness pics/vids it usually only means one thing,” while sharing a montage of Jackman in his various roles as the X-Men character.

“The beast is still inside! U rock, Hugh!!” A different fan tweeted.

Jackman announced the tour in November 2018 while on the TODAY Show in which he said, “It’s not Wolverine the Musical.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman on the Seven-Year Fight to Make ‘The Greatest Showman’

“I am doing a big arena tour. This is a dream come true for me. I’ve done it in Australia but now I’m going to go around the world,” he shared. “I’m going to cities all over America, we’re going to Europe, we’re going to the U.K., we’re going back to Australia and New Zealand. I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories.”

He added, “I’m going to sing stuff from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables… stuff I auditioned for but didn’t get cast for. I’m just going to have a party.”

The Man. The Music. The Show kicks off in Hamburg, Germany on May 13.