Hugh Jackman Says It Will Take '6 Months' to Get in Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'

"That's going to be my job for six months," Hugh Jackman said of getting into shape to play Wolverine for the 10th time in the upcoming Deadpool 3

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 8, 2023 02:33 PM
X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman, 2006
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Photo: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hugh Jackman is getting back in clawing shape.

The Academy Award nominee, 54, said his fitness routine to reprise his X-Men role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will be "my job for six months" as he appeared this weekend on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months.

"And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you," said Jackman.

He first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with healing powers and adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men, and he's since played the role in 10 films, including the upcoming Deadpool installment.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (5140784l) 'Deadpool' film - Ryan Reynolds 'Deadpool' film - 2016
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jackman and longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted in September that he would return to play the Marvel comic book character, opposite Reynolds' titular super-healing mercenary.

After Reynolds, 46, joked that he ran out of ideas for the new sequel, he asked Jackman if he'd return, to which the Australian actor casually responded: "Yeah, sure."

Jackman previously said on The Empire Film Podcast that, much like their comic book dynamic, Deadpool and Wolverine "are opposites" and "hate each other" in the upcoming movie.

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Says Deadpool 3 Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine

"Let's just talk from my [perspective]," he said last month with a laugh. "[Logan is] annoyed by him, frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably gonna punch him in the head a lot," Jackman joked.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 8, 2024 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.

Related Articles
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady Left Her 'Completely Starstruck': 'My Knees Actually Got Weak'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image shot on black and white film. Color version not available.) Actors Chris Evans (L) and Jeremy Renner attend Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
Marvel Stars Wish Superhero Cohort Jeremy Renner Happy Birthday amid His Hospital Recovery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1606412a) Sister Act, Maggie Smith, Whoopi Goldberg Film and Television
Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for 'Sister Act 3' : 'I'm Holding the Part'
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Turns 59! A Look Back at His Wildest Purchases
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Recovery Update from the Hospital Following Snowplow Accident ( https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/?hl=en
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
The movie "Terminator 2: Judgment Day", (alt: T2) directed by James Cameron. Seen here, Earl Boen (as Dr. Silberman). Theatrical wide release July 3, 1991.
Earl Boen, 'Terminator' Star and Prolific Voice Actor, Dead at 81
Hong Chau and Brendan Fraser at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Hong Chau Jokes Press with Brendan Fraser Is Like 'Traveling with a Member of the Beatles'
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Compares Growing Up as Child of Celebrity to 'Circus'
Larry Korman, Co-CEO of Korman Communities and President of AKA, 2nd annual Lumiere award recipient actor Bruce Willis, Film director M. Night Shyamalan and Executive Director of Philadelphia Film Society Andrew Greenblatt attend the 2nd Annual Lumiere Award Celebration during The 26th Philadelphia Film Festival at AKA Washington Square on October 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
M. Night Shyamalan Says He Considers Bruce Willis as a 'Big Brother': 'He Protected Me'
Cate Blanchett, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Cate Blanchett Jokes She's a 'Better Driver' Than Jamie Lee Curtis After They Drive to Event Together
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks Weighs in on Hollywood Nepotism Conversation and His Kids Acting: 'We Have to Do the Work'
Brendan Fraser attends the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala Arrivals at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Brendan Fraser Says Praise for 'The Whale' 'Invigorates' Him as an Actor: 'It's Been Eye-Opening'
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Shares Pics from 'Beautiful' 27th Birthday Celebration as She's Celebrated by Friends
Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Share Thrilling First Look at Gran Turismo Movie
Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Preview 'Every Thrill' in First Look at 'Gran Turismo' Movie
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks Says He Can't Watch Some of His 'Big Hits' Because He 'Didn't Go Far Enough': 'I See the Loss'