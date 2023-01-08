Hugh Jackman Says It Will Take '6 Months' to Get in Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman is getting back in clawing shape.

The Academy Award nominee, 54, said his fitness routine to reprise his X-Men role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will be "my job for six months" as he appeared this weekend on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months.

"And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you," said Jackman.

He first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with healing powers and adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men, and he's since played the role in 10 films, including the upcoming Deadpool installment.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jackman and longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted in September that he would return to play the Marvel comic book character, opposite Reynolds' titular super-healing mercenary.

After Reynolds, 46, joked that he ran out of ideas for the new sequel, he asked Jackman if he'd return, to which the Australian actor casually responded: "Yeah, sure."

Jackman previously said on The Empire Film Podcast that, much like their comic book dynamic, Deadpool and Wolverine "are opposites" and "hate each other" in the upcoming movie.

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Says Deadpool 3 Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine

"Let's just talk from my [perspective]," he said last month with a laugh. "[Logan is] annoyed by him, frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably gonna punch him in the head a lot," Jackman joked.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 8, 2024 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.