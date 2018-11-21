Hugh Jackman Says 'Wolverine Will Be Back' — But Isn't Sure About a Deadpool Crossover Film

Hugh Jackman isn’t quite sure if a Deadpool and Wolverine mashup would work.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 50-year-old actor opened up to Willie Geist for an upcoming episode of this week’s Sunday Today in which he spoke about whether his character Wolverine would ever be back on the big screen.

“Oh, Wolverine will be back,” he said. “Someone’s going to buy him, I don’t know.”

Geist added, “Not you though.”

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman said of pal Ryan Reynolds, who has asked the Logan actor to collaborate on a crossover film between their two characters.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms,” Jackman continued. “I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

Geist added jokingly, “His argument is he’d give a little boost to your career by putting you in a movie.”

“Oh, really? That’s nice of him. He’s throwing me a bone? Got it,” Jackman said before adding, “You know that term, dag, I mentioned? A dag is a goofball in American. It’s a goof. You’re such a dag, Ryan!”

Sunday Today with Willie Geist airs Sunday, Nov. 25 at 8 am ET.