Hugh Jackman Wishes 'Lil' Buddy' Ryan Reynolds a Happy Birthday with Baby-Faced Throwback Photo

Hugh Jackman wants Ryan Reynolds to feel special on his birthday.

The actor pretended to put his ongoing feud aside with Reynolds on Friday to celebrate the Deadpool actor turning 44. But his birthday shoutout might leave Reynolds feeling a little miffed anyway.

Jackman, 52, celebrated Reynolds by posting a throwback shot of a teenage Reynolds playing the drums, writing "Happy birthday lil’ buddy" on the Instagram post.

Reynolds looks virtually unrecognizable with his baby face and long hair, though he seems to be enthusiastically showing off his drumming skills.

The actor has yet to respond to Jackman's dig, but it wouldn't be surprising if this keeps their hilarious feud going. The longtime pals have been poking fun at each other for over a decade, each taking every chance possible to throw shots at the other in funny ways.

Image zoom Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Reynolds fired the most recent one with a post on Jackman's own birthday earlier this month.The Deadpool 2 actor wished Jackman a happy birthday in a video he shared on his Instagram Stories as the X-Men actor turned 52.

"Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you," Reynolds said. "I'm down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you."

He continued, "You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning, that’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."