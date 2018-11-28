Hugh Jackman Reveals Deborra-Lee Furness Tried to Break Up with Him 'Three Weeks' Into Dating

Hugh Jackman hasn’t been absolutely sure about too many things in his life — but he knew Deborra-Lee Furness was going to be his wife.

The Australian actors sat down for an interview for the podcast Aussies in Hollywood with Jenny Cooney where they reminisced on the beginning of their relationship. The two first met in Australia on the set of the TV show Corelli in 1995. And although Furness, 62, was in the mindset of not wanting anything serious, Jackman, 50, knew she was the one.

“I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew. Even when she tried to break up with me, I knew,” Jackman, said. “She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I’m a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it’s such a relief for me.”

He continued, “I just knew 100 percent, I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me.”

The two eventually started dating and married 11 months later in April 1996. They’ve since welcomed son Oscar, 18, and daughter Ava, 13. But the actress said the reluctance came from a pact she had just made with herself when the couple started dating.

“I had just made my New Year’s resolution, I said, ‘I am not dating any actors, and definitely not under 30,'” she explained. “I then meet my husband.”

Jackman went on to superstardom after signing on for the X-Men movies as Wolverine, but the actor still thinks Furness was his best costar ever.

“The best experience I ever had, working with another actor [was with Deborra],” Jackman said. “This was before we were romantically involved or had any idea that Deborra was interested. There was a chemistry… and every time we had a scene together it was unbelievable. Professionally, I’ve never had anything quite like that again.”