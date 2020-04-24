Hugh Jackman Wants a 'Truce' with Ryan Reynolds — But Insists a 'Truce Is Not a Friendship'

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman is ready to make amends with Ryan Reynolds, whom he has shared a years-long hilarious feud with. But that doesn’t mean Jackman wants to be friends with the Deadpool actor.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, The Greatest Showman actor, 51, addressed his longtime feud with Reynolds after host James Corden inquired about it.

Jackman told Corden, “I am preparing for this to be a permanent truce, but let me be clear, the truce is not friendship.”

Reynolds and Jackman previously announced that they have offered to put their differences aside for 24 hours as part of the All In Challenge to raise money to provide food and supplies to children, elderly people and frontline workers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The actors announced in an Instagram video shared by Reynolds, 43, on Tuesday that they’ve briefly settled their differences to support the All In Challenge.

“For one day, and one day only, we have agreed to to agree to not disagree and only a pandemic could make that happen,” Reynolds said in the video.

Jackman added, “We’ve agreed to join the All In Challenge. We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink.”

Reynolds nominated astronaut Chris Hadfield, Canadian soccer player Ashley Lawrence, and Jackman himself to all participate in the All In Challenge and contribute towards the cause.

“WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge,” Reynolds joked about nominating Jackman.

After years of the two constantly poking fun at one another on social media and in interviews, Jackman revealed in a recent interview with The Daily Beast how the feud initially began.

Jackman shared that he started teasing Reynolds over his recent (at the time) marriage to Scarlett Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.