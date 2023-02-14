Hugh Jackman Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up the Room'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness married in April 1996 and share two children

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 01:46 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coo1rldutI_/. Hugh Jackman/Instagram
Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, Jackman, 54, shared a photo of himself and Furness, 67, on Instagram as he wrote that his wife's "humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright" on the holiday.

"Happy Valentine's love. You light up the room wherever you go," the actor wrote in the caption to his post, which shows him and Furness wearing matching black outfits.

"Your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright," Jackman added. "I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine's together. I ❤️ you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackman married Furness in April 1996. In November, the Logan actor shared a sweet selfie of himself and Furness on Instagram and noted all the lessons he's learned from their relationship in celebration of her birthday.

"Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife. This is the 28th time I've celebrated this day with you," Jackman wrote in the caption to his birthday post, which showed the pair dressed up for a date along the water.

"You've taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you!" he continued. "The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. I love you."

Hugh Jackman Deborra-lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2018. JB Lacroix/Getty

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli. Their 1996 wedding took place at a church outside Melbourne, Australia. They share two kids, son Oscar and daughter Ava.

In 2017, Jackman told PEOPLE he immediately knew Furness was the one when they first met.

"I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew. Even when she tried to break up with me, I knew," he recalled. "She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God."

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Remembers the Day He Met Wife

"I'm a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it's such a relief for me," he added.

Jackman said, "I just knew 100 percent, I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me."

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman Shares Annual Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman Shares Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'Joy Lights Up All Around You'
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness attend the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Relationship Timeline
hugh jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Dance Next to Cardboard Cutout of Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018
Hugh Jackman's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up My Life'
Australian actor Hugh Jackman at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. The son red carpet. Venice (Italy), September 8th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Shares How His Father's Death and Filming 'The Son' Have Made Him a 'Different Parent'
Hugh Jackman Jokes About Ryan Reynolds' Spirited Song
Hugh Jackman Jokingly Begs Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' Song for Oscar
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Advocates for Hugh Jackman Oscar Nomination Despite Playful Feud: 'Zero Sarcasm Here'
Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) and US actor Anthony Anderson (R) attend the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match between US player Serena Williams and Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Call Serena Williams a 'True Inspiration' as He and Wife Cheer Her on at U.S. Open
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Says He's 'Really Proud' of His Kids for Engaging with Mental Health
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Gives Sweet Shoutout to 'Once Upon a Time' Costar Brad Pitt at Golden Globes: 'Love You'
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Relationship Timeline
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Chris Pratt Wishes 'Sweet' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a Happy Birthday: 'Grateful to Have You'
Hugh Jackman and wife
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'