Hugh Jackman Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up the Room'

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, Jackman, 54, shared a photo of himself and Furness, 67, on Instagram as he wrote that his wife's "humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright" on the holiday.

"Happy Valentine's love. You light up the room wherever you go," the actor wrote in the caption to his post, which shows him and Furness wearing matching black outfits.

"Your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright," Jackman added. "I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine's together. I ❤️ you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackman married Furness in April 1996. In November, the Logan actor shared a sweet selfie of himself and Furness on Instagram and noted all the lessons he's learned from their relationship in celebration of her birthday.

"Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife. This is the 28th time I've celebrated this day with you," Jackman wrote in the caption to his birthday post, which showed the pair dressed up for a date along the water.

"You've taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you!" he continued. "The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. I love you."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2018. JB Lacroix/Getty

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli. Their 1996 wedding took place at a church outside Melbourne, Australia. They share two kids, son Oscar and daughter Ava.

In 2017, Jackman told PEOPLE he immediately knew Furness was the one when they first met.

"I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew. Even when she tried to break up with me, I knew," he recalled. "She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God."

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Remembers the Day He Met Wife

"I'm a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it's such a relief for me," he added.

Jackman said, "I just knew 100 percent, I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me."