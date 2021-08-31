Hugh Jackman Touched by Viral TikTok of Grandpa with Dementia Watching The Greatest Showman

“One of the best films I've ever seen,” a senior fan of Hugh Jackman's said

Hugh Jackman is glad that The Greatest Showman brought a smile to a fan's face.

The actor, 52, shared a viral TikTok video Monday that followed a fan who took their grandfather to see The Greatest Showman.

"I am in tears at the sweetness and purity of this post. Thank you for sharing such a sweet moment 💕😭💕," Jackman wrote, reposting the quick clip to Instagram.

"2 minutes of happiness," the fan, who goes by CharlieMoose on TikTok, prefaced the video.

"My Grandad is at the second stage of vascular dementia and one way to cheer him up is The Greatest Showman!" the user said of the outing. "So I decided to take him to a sing along [on] the weekend so he can sing the songs."

"We hope you enjoy," he added.

In the quick clip, CharlieMoose teased his grandpa during the car ride and let him know they would be seeing a favorite film. When the grandson asked his grandfather on a scale of one to 10 how excited he was for the movie, he exclaimed "345!"

Once they arrived at the outdoor screening, the grandson unpacked a basket filled with his grandpa's "favorite sweets."

"You happy we're here?" CharlieMoose asked once it was clear they were watching The Greatest Showman, and the senior nodded enthusiastically.

"One of the best films I've ever seen," the grandfather declared in the middle of the movie.

"He just couldn't stop smiling," the TikTok user captioned part of the clip, and revealed his family member's favorite song is "From Now On."

Fortunately for his fans, Jackman has more musical numbers ahead as he gears up for his upcoming role in The Music Man this winter on Broadway alongside Sutton Foster.

"The first musical I was ever part of was the phenomenal The Music Man," Jackman said in a March 2019 statement. "The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. I was one of the traveling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me."

"The idea of bringing The Music Man back to Broadway has been lurking in the back of my brain for a long time, maybe even for 35 years," he continued. "When Scott Rudin called me with that very idea, I was floored. To finally be doing this is a huge thrill."