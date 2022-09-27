Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'

The Marvel film is due in theaters Sept. 6, 2024

By
Published on September 27, 2022 06:46 PM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Photo: Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman is suiting up and putting his Wolverine claws on again.

On Tuesday, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted to Twitter that Wolverine would be in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. The role will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE.

In the video announcement, Reynolds says he has been digging deep over the years since 2018's Deadpool 2 to deliver another smash installment into the beloved Marvel franchise.

He finally (jokingly) admits he has come up empty for ideas thus far, at which point Jackman walks through the background. Reynolds asks if he wants to play Wolverine one more time, to which Jackman replies, "Yeah, sure."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (5140784l) 'Deadpool' film - Ryan Reynolds 'Deadpool' film - 2016
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jackman shot into superstardom after playing Wolverine for the first time in 2000's X-Men. He would go on to play the Marvel character a total of nine times, including in James Mangold's 2017 gritty R-rated Logan. Since the character died in that film, it can be assumed Deadpool 3 takes place prior, but just when exactly is any fan's guess. The film is due in theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

Even though he has yet to appear in a Deadpool film, there have been plenty of references to both Jackman and Wolverine in Deadpool and its sequel. Reynolds and Jackman did appear together as the characters in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that iteration of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, was vastly different from Reynolds' reincarnation of the character in 2016's record-breaking Deadpool.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger previously said there were no plans to tone down future Deadpool films after the 2019 Disney acquisition of 20th Century Studios. Meaning, Deadpool movies will continue to earn their R ratings. Ironically, Logan and the two Deadpool films were the first R-rated content made available on Disney+ earlier this year.

As for Reynolds and Jackman, the pair in reality are close pals who love to bust one another chops and post it all to social media for fans' enjoyment.

