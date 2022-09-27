Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman is suiting up and putting his Wolverine claws on again.

On Tuesday, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted to Twitter that Wolverine would be in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. The role will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE.

In the video announcement, Reynolds says he has been digging deep over the years since 2018's Deadpool 2 to deliver another smash installment into the beloved Marvel franchise.

He finally (jokingly) admits he has come up empty for ideas thus far, at which point Jackman walks through the background. Reynolds asks if he wants to play Wolverine one more time, to which Jackman replies, "Yeah, sure."

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jackman shot into superstardom after playing Wolverine for the first time in 2000's X-Men. He would go on to play the Marvel character a total of nine times, including in James Mangold's 2017 gritty R-rated Logan. Since the character died in that film, it can be assumed Deadpool 3 takes place prior, but just when exactly is any fan's guess. The film is due in theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

Even though he has yet to appear in a Deadpool film, there have been plenty of references to both Jackman and Wolverine in Deadpool and its sequel. Reynolds and Jackman did appear together as the characters in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that iteration of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, was vastly different from Reynolds' reincarnation of the character in 2016's record-breaking Deadpool.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger previously said there were no plans to tone down future Deadpool films after the 2019 Disney acquisition of 20th Century Studios. Meaning, Deadpool movies will continue to earn their R ratings. Ironically, Logan and the two Deadpool films were the first R-rated content made available on Disney+ earlier this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Reynolds and Jackman, the pair in reality are close pals who love to bust one another chops and post it all to social media for fans' enjoyment.