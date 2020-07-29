Hugh Jackman Thinks Ryan Reynolds Is Jealous of His Emmy Nod: 'I Predict Three Days in Bed'

Hugh Jackman knows just how much his recent Emmy nomination is affecting his longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman was nominated for lead actor in a limited series/movie for his role as a scandalous school superintendent in HBO's Bad Education, marking his fifth Emmy nomination. He previously won in 2005 for hosting the Tony Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To congratulate him, Reynolds, 43, sent Jackman, 51, a funny video after hearing the news.

"Buudddyy congratulations! Heard you got an Emmy nomination, that’s just crazy. That’s crazy. Not cause you don’t deserve it,” Reynolds says, before thinking it over and shrugging, “well..”

Jackman talked about the funny video from his feud partner, telling Extra that he expects Reynolds to be taking the news quite hard.

“Oh, yeah, I predict three days in bed… Actually, I think Blake will be happy with that," Jackman joked of Reynolds' wife Blake Lively. "He’s a lot. Can you imagine quarantine with Ryan?”

The Wolverine actor also told Extra that being under lockdown with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during the pandemic has brought the two of them undeniably "closer." The couple married in 1996 and share two children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15.

"Literally, my wife is dancing behind the camera as we speak," Jackman said with a laugh. "We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family … we've had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer."

Back in March, Jackman told PEOPLE that he and Furness, 64, are sure to "make time for each other," and that they are "always learning" from one another.