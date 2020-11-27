Hugh Jackman Wishes 'Y'all' a Happy Thanksgiving with a Tap Dance Routine

"It's hard enough to tap, let alone tap and video," Hugh Jackman said on Instagram

Hugh Jackman is sharing some positive vibes this holiday season.

While celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor shared a heartfelt message about the power of unity amid a tumultuous year.

Posting an image of his message on Instagram, Jackman wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving to every single one of you. Truly, I am grateful to have your support, comments, humor, advice, quips, rebukes … All of it."

Then, noting that he is "a big believer in community," he added, "whilst we are not physically together, I hope this group can grow stronger in the year to come."

Jackman added: "Hold each other close, even if this year it's only in 'spirit.'"

Fans of the X-Men star praised him for his kind remarks in the comment section of his post, where they also shared their thanks for Jackman himself.

"We are so grateful for every single thing you have done for us fans and the stuff you do for charities and organizations all over the world," one user wrote as another added, "I'm grateful for the friends I've made in your fan community."

Elsewhere on Instagram, Jackman continued spreading some positive vibes as he shared a video of himself practicing his tap-dancing skills on a hardwood floor.

"It's hard enough to tap, let alone tap and video," Jackman said at the video's end. "Happy Thanksgiving, y'all."

Jackman's sweet Thanksgiving message comes about shortly after the actor's wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, opened up about how she and The Greatest Showman star parent their two children.

The actress, producer and director spoke with PEOPLE about raising daughter Ava Eliot, 15, and son Oscar, 20, whom she adopted with Jackman.