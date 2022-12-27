Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship in 'Deadpool 3' : They 'Hate Each Other'

"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably gonna punch him in the head a lot," the actor joked

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 27, 2022 01:45 PM
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Photo: Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hugh Jackman is revealing some details about the dynamic between Logan/Wolverine and Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool 3.

Speaking on Friday's episode of The Empire Film Podcast, the 54-year-old actor teased that his and Ryan Reynolds' superhero characters "are opposites" and "hate each other" in the upcoming sequel.

"Let's just talk from my [perspective]," Jackman said with a laugh. "[Logan is] annoyed by him, frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head."

"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably gonna punch him in the head a lot," he joked.

Jackman also told the hosts that Wolverine is the role he has played in his career that is furthest from his own personality, saying he "rarely loses [his] temper," unlike his mutant character.

Actors Hugh Jackman, left, and Ryan Reynolds pose together at the world premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "The Adam Project", New York, United States - 28 Feb 2022
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Reynolds, 46, and Jackman are close pals in real life, despite their ribbing of each other over the years.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month at the premiere of his AppleTV+ holiday film Spirited in New York City, Reynolds said that Jackman "gave me some really good advice" about starring in the musical.

"He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we'll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise," said the actor.

Jackman has appeared in multiple musical roles over the course of his career, including a show-stopping starring turn in 2017's The Greatest Showman. He is currently starring opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway, through Jan. 15.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out What Happens if Deadpool, Wonder Woman and Black Adam Walked Into a Bar

Reynolds and Jackman announced the third installment of Deadpool back in September, revealing the surprise that it would mark a return for Jackman's clawed X-Men character. (His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.)

Later that month, the two actors made it clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.

"Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing," Reynolds said in September. "Logan died in Logan. Not touching that."

Of working with Reynolds, Jackman quipped to PEOPLE last month at a screening of his movie The Son in N.Y.C., "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time."

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

