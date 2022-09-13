Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video

Hugh Jackman helped Laura Dern pull off remarkable dance moves in between promoting their new movie The Son

By
Published on September 13, 2022 02:00 PM
Actor Hugh Jackman L and actress Laura Dern pose on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "The Son" during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 7, 2022.
Photo: Jin Mamengni/Xinhua via Getty

Laura Dern is on her way to Broadway musical stardom thanks Hugh Jackman!

On Monday, Dern, 55, who costars with Jackman in the new film The Son, shared a sweet video of Jackman, 53, showing her ballroom dance steps. Dern posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Today I learned to dance!" along with a heart emoji.

"Heel, toe, toe, heel," the star of Broadway's The Music Man guides Oscar winner Dern, who at first jokes, "It's too fast!" before getting the hang of it.

After sharing a laugh together, Jackman dips Dern and gives her a spin. She playfully tells the camera, "I'm a Broadway star!" Dern jokes that the routine was "scary" but Jackman still "makes you look good" anyway.

While at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival this week, Jackman explained that he had quite a different reaction when he asked his 17-year-old daughter Ava for feedback about dance moves he had to perform in scenes for The Son.

"I did say to my daughter that I have this scene, and the only clue I have [for the character's approach] is that there's a famous hip sway. I said, 'I've been workshopping a few ideas, what do you think?' " he explained. "I started to do it and she goes, 'Dad, is the idea that you're doing nerdy-dad dancing?' "

Jackman said he responded that that was the idea, and Ava replied: "You've got it, just roll the camera."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Laura Dern/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Laura Dern/Instagram

Last month, Sony Pictures Classics released a teaser trailer for The Son. In the follow-up to Florian Zeller's 2021 film The Father, Jackman plays Peter, a father grappling with his past as his troubled teen son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) moves in two years after his divorce from ex-wife Kate (Dern).

At the beginning of the trailer, Peter opens his front door and franticly says, "You can't just show up here with no warning. What's the problem? Did something happen?" Kate responds, "Yes."

Peter struggles to balance his relationship with Nicholas and his life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby.

"Nicholas has come to live with me and he's improving but he's a little fragile," Peter tells his father, played by Anthony Hopkins, who says, "Is that why you came to see me? You're blaming me for what happened?"

The Son opens in limited release Nov. 11. The Music Man ends its Broadway run on Jan. 1, 2023.

