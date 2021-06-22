Watch Hugh Jackman Tap Dance as He Fulfills Mandatory Quarantine in Sydney Hotel

Hugh Jackman is rehearsing for his debut in The Music Man on Broadway later this year, which he is set to star in alongside Sutton Foster

Quarantine won't stop Hugh Jackman from rehearsing for his upcoming role on Broadway!

On Tuesday, The Greatest Showman actor shared a video of himself going over a tap routine with a choreographer at a hotel in Sydney, where he has been quarantining for the last 12 days after returning to his native Australia.

Jackman, 52, puts on a high-energy performance to the delight of his coach in the footage, which he captioned, "Inching ever closer to the bright lights of Broadway." (The actor is set to star in The Music Man alongside Broadway vet Sutton Foster.)

He also shared a silly video to his Instagram Story on Monday, telling fans, "It's day 11 … I know. I know some of you are getting a little bored with my daily [updates]. I get it, but I gotta keep going until I get 100%."

Jackman followed up the latter statement with footage of himself tossing snacks into his mouth, laughing as he counted all the way up to nine successful catches.

The X-Men actor will portray Harold Hill, the traveling salesman who cons the people of a small Iowa town into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he has no intention to organize. Foster, 46, will play Marion Paroo.

News of Jackman's involvement in the musical revival, which was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, first came over two years ago.

"The first musical I was ever part of was the phenomenal The Music Man," Jackman said in a March 2019 statement. "The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. I was one of the traveling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me."

"The idea of bringing The Music Man back to Broadway has been lurking in the back of my brain for a long time, maybe even for 35 years," he continued. "When Scott Rudin called me with that very idea, I was floored. To finally be doing this is a huge thrill."

The Music Man marks the first Broadway musical Jackman has led since his Tony-winning turn as Peter Allen in 2003's The Boy From Oz. He returned to the Great White Way in two plays (2009's A Steady Rain and 2014's The River) as well as his solo show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, in 2011.

The man who played Wolverine has also taken his musical talents to the big screen. He starred in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. More recently, Jackman played P.T. Barnum in 2017's The Greatest Showman.

The Music Man kicks off preview performances at N.Y.C.'s Winter Garden Theatre on Dec. 20, officially opening Feb. 10. Tickets are on sale now.