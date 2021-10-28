Hugh Jackman 'Sliced' His Nose During Rehearsal for Broadway's The Music Man

Hugh Jackman is rehearsing for his debut in The Music Man on Broadway this winter, which he is set to star in alongside Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman can't help but laugh at his latest mishap.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old shared that he accidentally slit his nose while rehearsing for The Music Man on Broadway. The two-time Tony Award-winner revealed that — despite recently sharing news of having a skin biopsy on his nose — the real culprit was actually his boater hat, which hit him in the face.

Jackman explained the incident to his followers on Instagram while tossing the hat around.

"'So, um, people have been making a couple of comments to me, like, 'Have you had another biopsy on your nose? What happened to your nose?'" the actor said, showing off the cut on his nose while laughing. "Well, the truth is, this thing is like a weapon and it hit me literally in the face and sliced me on the nose."

Despite having to give the awkward explanation, Jackman has no problem clowning himself for it, adding, "So, The Music Man may well turn into that James Bond movie. What was that character? Oddjob? Yeah, someone give me a little meme of Oddjob."

"Note to those seated in the first 5 or 6 rows at The Winter Garden Theater during my run in @musicmanbway … Please be on the lockout for a flying boater," he joked in the caption.

Jackman is set to star in The Music Man this winter, alongside Broadway vet Sutton Foster.

775075723ND00105_Red_Carpet Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Last month, The Greatest Showman actor gave fans a peek into his impressive rehearsal routine for the upcoming role, sharing a video of himself going over a tap-dancing regimen with choreographer Warren Carlyle.

"For those who know me, I can hear you laughing!! Here's a sneak of a little something @warrencarlyle and I are working on for the finale of @musicmanbway," he captioned the video, which he posted in celebration of National Dance Day.

Jackman continued, "I can't begin to tell you how many times I've tried to get this sequence right! I haven't graduated to music, so he claps beats for me. And when he yells "Yes" it's happy days. PS. A huge shout out to all the Broadway shows opening these past days. The heart of Broadway is back and beating strongly! I can't wait to be part of it."

The Music Man Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

In The Music Man, the X-Men star will portray Harold Hill, the traveling salesman who cons the people of a small Iowa town into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he has no intention to organize. Foster, 46, will play Marion Paroo.

The role marks the first Broadway musical Jackman has led since his Tony-winning turn as Peter Allen in 2003's The Boy From Oz. He returned to the Great White Way in two plays (2009's A Steady Rain and 2014's The River) as well as his solo show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, in 2011.