Hugh Jackman Pokes Fun at Himself Ahead of His 50th Birthday with Candid Photo

Hugh Jackman is almost 50, and he can’t quite believe it.

The Greatest Showman actor is one day away from his birthday on Friday and he celebrated the occasion early by sharing a candid snap of himself taking a nap.

What he didn’t expect was to realize he was appearing his age.

“When people tell you “you don’t look 50” part of you believes it … until you see yourself sleeping,” he wrote in the caption.

Wearing a blue T-shirt with black pants and his dog by his side, Jackman looked to be enjoying his nap. Despite turning 50, the actor has kept up a healthy gym regimen, while sharing a selfie of himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger working out.

“What a way to start the 4th!” Jackman wrote on the post he shared in July, which featured the Terminator star and a pal. “With @schwarzenegger and Pete… at the original @goldsgym in Venice.”

Schwarzenegger then took to Twitter to reply to Jackman, saying, “Fantastic to see you and train together!”

This isn’t the first or only time the X-Men actor has poked fun at himself. In January, Jackman announced he was going on a New Year’s detox in January, which he hilariously failed at when he indulged in a truffle pizza.

“So, that lasted all of 4 days!” he joked, adding the hashtag “#detoxfail.”

In August, the actor shared a video of himself doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge while underwater in his swimming pool.

“I’m (finally) #inmyfeelings #underwater #kiki#thankful to #youknowwhoyouare@champagnepapi #drake,” he wrote.