Hugh Jackman Shares Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'Joy Lights Up All Around You'

Hugh Jackman is wishing his "extraordinary" wife Deborra-Lee Furness a happy birthday!

On Wednesday, Jackman, 54, shared a sweet selfie photo of him and Furness, now 67, on Instagram and noted all the lessons he's learned from their relationship.

"Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife. This is the 28th time I've celebrated this day with you," Jackman wrote in the caption to the post, which shows him and Furness dressed up for a date along the water.

"You've taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you!"

"The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you," Jackman finished his caption. "x I love you."

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they wed in April 1996, at a church outside Melbourne, Australia. They share two kids: son Oscar, 22, and daughter Ava, 17.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming film The Son and currently performs in The Music Man on Broadway, makes sure to honor Furness on their wedding anniversary and her birthday each year. In April, Jackman shared a photo on Instagram of the happy couple on a beach cuddling up together in celebration of their 26th wedding anniversary.

"Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!" Jackman captioned the post.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

When Furness turned 66 in November 2021, Jackman joked in that Instagram tribute that he would like to declare his wife's birthday a "public holiday."

"Not sure if I can declare a public holiday!!! But feels like we should," he continued. "Because there's no one on this planet I know who celebrates every moment of every day like her."

"Deb, you are everything to me," he added. "I love you. Happy birthday!"

Jackman said he and his wife still "make time for each other," when he spoke to PEOPLE in March 2020 ahead of the couple's 24th anniversary.

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," he said at the time. "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."

In November 2020, Furness discussed the importance of family with PEOPLE and said, "Family, to me, means you feel safe. I always use the expression, 'All of us need to know that we're precious.' So, with family you've always got that you're important in someone else's life."