Hugh Jackman Says He Has 'Done Some Damage' to His Voice from 'Growling and Yelling' as Wolverine

While he might have finished a successful run of The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman doesn't think his singing is what it was — thanks to Wolverine.

The X-Men actor recently revealed on BBC's Front Row that he might have permanently damaged his vocal cords from playing the mutant superhero.

"I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine," Jackman, 54, admitted. "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling."

He continued, "My vocal teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine]."

Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

"We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice," he explained.

However: "I'm working on it," Jackman said. "I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."

For his next role reprising Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the Academy Award nominee said his fitness regimen will be "my job for six months," according to an interview on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?.

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train."

"I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that eight shows a week, being on Broadway, singing and dancing…I'm fit," he noted. "So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start."

Jackman first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with healing powers and adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men, and he's since played the role in 10 films, including the upcoming Deadpool installment.

The actor and his longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted in September that he would return to play the Marvel comic book character, opposite Reynolds' titular super-healing mercenary.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 8, 2024 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.