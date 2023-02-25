Hugh Jackman Says He Has 'Done Some Damage' to His Voice from 'Growling and Yelling' as Wolverine

"My vocal teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did," Jackman said of playing the X-Men character

By
Published on February 25, 2023 05:55 PM
Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

While he might have finished a successful run of The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman doesn't think his singing is what it was — thanks to Wolverine.

The X-Men actor recently revealed on BBC's Front Row that he might have permanently damaged his vocal cords from playing the mutant superhero.

"I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine," Jackman, 54, admitted. "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling."

He continued, "My vocal teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine]."

Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine. Twentieth Century Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

"We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice," he explained.

However: "I'm working on it," Jackman said. "I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For his next role reprising Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the Academy Award nominee said his fitness regimen will be "my job for six months," according to an interview on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?.

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train."

"I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that eight shows a week, being on Broadway, singing and dancing…I'm fit," he noted. "So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start."

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman talks 'Deadpool' on 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?'

Jackman first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with healing powers and adamantium claws in 2000's X-Men, and he's since played the role in 10 films, including the upcoming Deadpool installment.

The actor and his longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted in September that he would return to play the Marvel comic book character, opposite Reynolds' titular super-healing mercenary.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere Nov. 8, 2024 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman Denies Taking Steroids to Play Wolverine: 'I Just Did It the Old School Way'
X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman, 2006
Hugh Jackman Says It Will Take '6 Months' to Get in Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'
hugh jackman
Hugh Jackman Shows Off Muscles and Teases Costar Ryan Reynolds During 'Deadpool 3' Training
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ryan Reynolds Begins Training for 'Deadpool 3' with Jab at Costar Frenemy Hugh Jackman
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Says 'Deadpool 3' Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, 2016.
Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship in 'Deadpool 3' : They 'Hate Each Other'
Tim Meadows, Tina Fey Mean Girls
Tina Fey Says She and Tim Meadows Will Both Reprise Their 'Mean Girls' Roles in Movie Musical
Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Majors Says He 'Walked Out' of His First Marvel Meeting Before Booking Villain Role
Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Reynolds
Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She 'Kind of Had a Little Thing' with '90s Costar Ryan Reynolds
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
LOS ANGELES - 1980: Actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Sally Field's Life in Photos
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'