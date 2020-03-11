Hugh Jackman Says He and Wife Deborra-Lee 'Reset' Their 25-Year Marriage 'All the Time'

Hugh Jackman is still madly in love with his wife Deborra-lee Furness after being together for 25 years.

Jackman, 51, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he and his wife “make time for each other” and are “always learning” from one another at the launch of Montblanc’s first ever Smart Headphones MB01.

“We’re always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we’ve been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time,” he says. “I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Remembers the Day He Met Wife Deb — and Fell for Her Despite 13-Year Age Difference

Jackman first met his wife on the Australian TV series Correlli, which Furness, 64, was starring in.

The Greatest Showman actor previously told PEOPLE about meeting his longtime love and how their relationship initially began.

“My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared,” Jackman about starring on Correlli.

“Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Shares His Secrets to a Long-Lasting Marriage: ‘Never Go to Bed on a Cross Word’

Image zoom JB Lacroix/Getty Images

It then took another six weeks before the X-Men star worked up the courage to ask her out. After avoiding her for a week, Furness confronted Jackman during a dinner party with friends.

“I invited 20 people [over for dinner]. She came over and I said, ‘Deb, give me a hand with the dessert.'”

He continued, “She said, ‘I noticed you haven’t talked to me in like a week, what’s going on?’ I said, ‘I got a crush on you. I’ll get over it, I’m sorry.’ She goes, ‘Oh? Because I’ve got a crush on you too.’ I never in a million years thought she reciprocated.”

The couple then married later in 1996 and have since welcomed two children into their family — Oscar and Ava.

RELATED: Pete Davidson, Hugh Jackman and Elisabeth Moss Head to 2020 Tribeca Film Festival

While at the event, Jackman also talked to PEOPLE about his recent The Man. The Music. The Show. tour which ended in Oct 2019.

“It was a dream year,” the Australian actor says reflecting on the journey. “I still pinch myself, I had so much fun.”

“Those audiences were incredible, they exceeded every expectation I’ve ever had,” he continues, adding that he would “100 percent” do it all again.

But for now, any Jackman fans hoping to get a glimpse of the actor on stage will have to wait until later this year when he and fellow actress Sutton Foster take on Broadway in the upcoming revival of The Music Man.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Describing that he is currently in “early rehearsals,” Jackman says, “Sutton Foster and myself have just been in a room for the last two or three weeks just sort of learning the dance and singing and reading the script and getting started on it.”

The Music Man will begin performances on Sept. 9 and officially open on Oct. 15.